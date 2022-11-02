GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly this summer, nearly a dozen stylist were left without a place to work.

“The state came in and just shut us down because they didn’t have a license,” said Misty Upston, who had worked at several salons around West Michigan. The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs confirmed the now-closed salon never had a license through the state.

That’s when Upston decided it was time for her to build her own business: Mist Salon.

The soon-to-be-Eastown salon will open its doors to the public this weekend. It has revamped part of the building where the Bombay Company once stood. Once the building was renovated, Upston reached out to her former fellow stylists to see if they still needed a place to rent a chair.

“We didn’t want to lose each other,” said Alyssa Mardis. She said she was elated to get the girls back together and work in a space that was both licensed and familiar.

“It was a pretty traumatic event for all of us,” Upston said. “So to have a safe place to go … where we know that will never happen again and a place that we could stay together. I felt like that was really important.”

The full service salon will specialize in hair extensions, lashes and hair cuts. The public is invited to its grand opening this Saturday, which will include a DJ and some Mist mimosas.