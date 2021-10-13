With crane gone, $40M Amway Grand project nears end

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A $40 million facelift to Grand Rapids’ iconic Amway Grand Plaza Hotel is almost finished.

AHC Hospitality President Rick Winn, who is also the chair of Grand Rapids’ Downtown Development Authority, updated fellow DDA board members about the project during their monthly meeting Wednesday. AHC Hospitality manages six hotels in the downtown Hotel District, including Amway Grand.

Winn said this is expected to be the final week Pearl Street between Front Street and Campau Avenue will be completely closed near the hotel. The closure started last week, when crews removed the rooftop crane installed in March 2019 for moving supplies to the top of the tower.

Winn said the crane was removed “successfully and without incident.” Now workers must replace the roof where the crane was sitting, which is expected to take another week. Winn said after that, the street should reopen.

Crews started the Amway Grand project by replacing exterior windows on the 27th floor and higher, where recently opened MDRD restaurant is located. Winn said the work is now down to the final guest rooms on the third and fourth floors, “so we’re very excited.”

The renovations were originally expected to wrap up this spring, but the timeline stretched into summer as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed and construction temporarily stalled.