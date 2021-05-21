With COVID-19 ‘pet boom,’ veterinarians are hopping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With many people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people adopted a new pet.

Great news from animal shelters and rescues — but the people really feeling the impact of this “COVID-19 pet boom” are veterinarians.

In fact, some are so overwhelmed with new patients that they can’t keep up.

Dr. John Drobish from Great Lakes Hospital for Animals says he and his staff are seeing new patients in record numbers, including kittens, puppies and older pets.

“Fourteen percent would be the number we’re seeing right now in new pets that are above and beyond what we normally see,” Drobish said. “There are a lot of new people, and we’ve seen a lot of new clients that have come to us for the very first time with brand new pets.”

They also have been busy with their current clients. He said with so many people at home during the pandemic, pet owners were spending a lot more time with their pets and noticing every little lump and bump, which increased the number of calls to the vet.

Great Lakes Hospital for Animals does some virtual visits, he said, but they try to get everyone scheduled to see in-person as quickly as they can.

He’s asking everyone to be patient as they adjust to the number of pets they are seeing.