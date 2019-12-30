Wish granted: Company donates box truck to Exodus Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Alto company has answered the wish of an organization fighting homelessness in Grand Rapids.

Last week, Exodus Place turned to the community for help in replacing its aging box truck, which the organization stopped using because of safety concerns.

The truck was 20 years old with 555,600 miles on it. It didn’t have a muffler and couldn’t reach speeds over 50 mph, slowing down deliveries and endangering drivers.

Exodus Place’s old box truck. (Dec. 27, 2019)

“We’re not asking you to help us. We are asking you to help us, help others,” Exodus Place Facility Manager Bruce Reed told News 8 Friday.

Prins Brothers, Inc. heard Exodus Place’s bid for help and stepped up, donating a box truck “in much better condition,” Exodus Place President and CEO Robb Munger said Monday.

Munger said the donation will help ensure staff safety and reliable transportation for essential deliveries.