Winter driving conditions could create headache beyond the ditch you end up in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Body shop owner Jose Morales can tell you how the vehicle was damaged before talking to the driver.

“The whole front end got pretty much demolished,” Morales said as he walks around the black Ram pickup recently brought into his Grand Rapids shop. “Just by the way the front end is crushed, (I can tell) that it slid on ice.”

Morales says things were quite during the holidays. The weather was good and fewer crashed occurred.

That’s about the change.

If you’re one of the unfortunate drivers who end up with a vehicle in Morales’ body and paint shop, be ready to wait.

Vehicles needing repairs at Jose Morales’ body shop. (Jan. 5, 2022)

“The red one here… it’s been sitting here for maybe about a month now. We’re still waiting for parts,” Morales said while pointing to the red Chevy crossover.

It’s all because of problems with those two dreaded words: supply chain.

Parts that Morales needs to repair vehicles, especially newer vehicles, are in high demand with short supplies.

Of course, a good set of tires might help you avoid a spin out, but even new tires are hard to come by.

“Customers are looking for a certain option that may or may not be available. So, we offer them an alternative option because the supply chain has been sketchy,” Ryan Brumsting, the manager of Wonderland Tire’s Byron Center location, said.

Which, along with your safety and the safety of others, Morales says extended repair wait times should give drivers something else to think about as the winter driving season kicks into gear.

“Please slow down. Be very careful. Take your time.” Morales urges drivers. “Because your vehicle may be the one that sits around for two, maybe three, four months waiting for parts.”