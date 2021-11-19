Wine, Beer and Food Festival returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival returns to downtown Friday.

The festival at DeVos Place Convention Center, now in its 14th year, will offer over 1,000 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from around the world. In addition, guests can expect all types of cuisines from area restaurants, with something for everyone’s taste buds.

“We are so anxious to have everybody joining us starting at 6 p.m.,” festival publicist Dianna Stampfler said. “People come here to spend time with family and friends and to enjoy great food and great beverages, and all those things are back again this year.”

If you would like to attend, you can purchase your tickets online or at the door. Admission tickets are $20. You can also make reservations for pairing. Tasting tickets for 50 cents each will also be purchased online this year.

“If people have been here in the past and they’ve been trying to juggle a cup, a glass, a plate, a phone, a printed program and tasting tickets, well, we’ve eliminated two of those things now. It’s all digital,” Stampfler said. “So you’ll buy a bank of tickets on your phone and when you go to do a tasting, you’ll draw from that bank.”

She said it’s just like using the pay feature on your phone or a digital boarding pass for a flight.

WOOD TV8 will have a booth at the festival featuring a selfie world experience. There will be a green screen so you can check out what it’s like to be in studio. You can also hang out on the eightWest couch.