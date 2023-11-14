GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival returns to DeVos Place downtown Thursday through Saturday.

“It’s the pre-holiday event of the season,” festival manager Dawn Baker said. “It kicks off so many things that come with our families in November and December. We’re thrilled to be back.”

The 16th annual event will feature some changes from previous years. Thursday will be a VIP preview night.

“This really is a great way for people who are looking to have less of the crowd experience and have more of a curated experience. We have a beverage list that’s limited but very special. Top-shelf wines, some very hard-to-find vintages, things that are special releases. That also comes in to play with spirits and beers,” Baker said.

The ticketing system will be digital again this year, but unlike years past, tickets will be on a digital bracelet. Baker said when the tickets were on phones, it slowed the process down as many people had hands full of plates and drinks.

“We have over 1,200 beverages for people to choose and sample from. That is wine, beer, spirits, ciders, seltzers, ready to drink options, coffee, teas, juices. It really encompasses both alcoholic and nonalcoholic,” Baker said.

The Wine, Beer and Food Festival runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at DeVos Place. For times and ticket, see the event website.