Window smashed in at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on the scene of a possible break-in at a restaurant in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
Police were seen shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday at The Old Goat located at the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Alger Street SE.
A News 8 crew saw that a front window was smashed in.
The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the incident is being investigated as a possible break-in.
