Window smashed in at Grand Rapids restaurant

Police investigating a possible break-in at The Old Goat in Grand Rapids Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on the scene of a possible break-in at a restaurant in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

Police were seen shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday at The Old Goat located at the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Alger Street SE.

A News 8 crew saw that a front window was smashed in.

Grand Rapids Police investigating an apparent break in at The Old Goat restaurant along Eastern Avenue in Alger Heights. We’re working to learn more information from the owner now. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/xOHOkDYqV0 — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 23, 2020

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the incident is being investigated as a possible break-in.

