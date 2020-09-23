Window smashed in at Grand Rapids restaurant

Grand Rapids
Posted: / Updated:

Police investigating a possible break-in at The Old Goat in Grand Rapids Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on the scene of a possible break-in at a restaurant in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

Police were seen shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday at The Old Goat located at the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Alger Street SE.

A News 8 crew saw that a front window was smashed in.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the incident is being investigated as a possible break-in.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links