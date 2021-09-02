Wife of W. MI construction worker killed asks drivers to be cautious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sharonda Tillman-Morgan has fond memories of her husband Reason.

An undated courtesy photo of Reason and Sharonda Tillman-Morgan.

“I was drawn to him instantly, just instantly,” Sharonda said. “We just hit it off. We were actually married within a year of us meeting.”

They each had three children of their own when they started dating. Sharonda says they had a happy blended family.

“He was a great dad,” Sharonda said. “That was one of the biggest things of his life, our children.”

Her husband died last Friday night when a semi heading westbound on I-94 in Van Buren County crashed into the crane he was operating.

“Don’t even know how I’ll go on,” Sharonda said. “My heart is broken. It’s Forever broken.”

Reason, a Grand Rapids native, worked for Anlaan Corporation. He had been with the Grand Haven-based company for eight years.

Sharonda says he took pride in his job and enjoyed observing construction sites when they drove by them.

An undated courtesy photo of Reason Tillman-Morgan.

“Everywhere that we went, if there was construction there, he was looking at it and gauging how well they did the work,” Sharonda said.

A dedicated employee, Reason worked at job sites throughout West Michigan and beyond.

“He didn’t normally work the night shift,” Sharonda said. “He always worked the day shift, but because he knew how to do everything they needed to have done, he was working for night shift to pour concrete.”

However, Sharonda says her husband felt uneasy working at night.

“He did not like to work third shift,” Sharonda said. “He would always see people swerving because they were sleeping, sleepy.”

Reason is the second Anlaan Corporation employee to die at a construction site within the past year. WLNS-TV, WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station, reported on a crash involving an Anlaan worker last year.

Sharonda is asking drivers to be more vigilant when driving by construction workers.

“Pay attention to the people that take care of our highways and build our bridges for us to be able to transport ourselves,” Sharonda said. “They are really heroes out here and put their lives on the line.”

Michigan State Police is still investigating last Friday’s deadly crash.

A visitation will be held for Reason on Thursday at LifeQuest Ministries in Grand Rapids. A funeral service will be held on Friday at the same location.