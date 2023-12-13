GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State health officials are looking to test the level of chemicals in the blood and urine of some Grand Rapids residents.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working to gather data on the level of certain chemicals, including lead, mercury and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Michigan residents. It is using a statistical method to select households throughout the state.

The Michigan Chemical Exposure Monitoring team will be in the city of Grand Rapids from Jan. 17 to 19 and from Jan. 24 to 26. It will be sending invitations to some Grand Rapids households over the next few weeks for one adult in the home to give a blood and urine sample.

As a thank you for participating in the test, participants will receive a $65 gift card and their lab results.

“The MiChEM project will help us understand more about the chemical exposures of Michigan residents, including if some groups have greater amounts of certain chemicals in their bodies and how the amounts compare to national averages,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive of MDHHS, said in a Wednesday release. “This is the first time that a project of this type and scale has been done in Michigan.”

For more information, go to michgian.gov.