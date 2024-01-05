GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In case you missed it Thursday night, former NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal found out he would be having his No. 32 jersey retired by the Orlando Magic.

It was announced on O’Neal’s show “Inside the NBA” to kick off the program. This would be the first number retired by the NBA franchise in its more than 30-year history.

O’Neal’s co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley were seated next to him when the video monitor behind them showed the CEO of the Magic, Alex Martins, telling O’Neal about the honor.

But it was after the announcement that O’Neal began thanking those who helped him achieve success in the NBA. And the first name he mentioned was the DeVos family.

“I would like to thank the DeVos family,” he said. “I wish the old man was still alive, Rich DeVos. He meant a lot to me and his family.”

Richard DeVos purchased the Magic in 1991 for $85 million and the family has kept ownership since then through their RDV Sports, Inc. DeVos was in charge when the team fell into the No. 1 pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and selected O’Neal.

O’Neal spent the first four seasons of his NBA career in Orlando and even took the Magic to its first NBA Finals appearance in 1995. He then went on to the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat winning four championships before finishing his career in 2011 with the Boston Celtics after 19 seasons.

Despite only spending four seasons in Orlando, O’Neal had always been very complimentary of the DeVos family. During his retirement, he said one of his biggest regrets was not winning a championship for the Magic, according to the Orlando Sentinel in 2018.

“Knowing what I know now, I would have stayed in Orlando,” he said. “Orlando is where I started and where I should’ve stayed. I regret it because of the DeVos family. They deserve a couple of NBA titles.”

O’Neal now has his jersey retired by three franchises. The Los Angeles Lakers in 2013 and the Miami Heat in 2016.