Whitmer to visit GR for holiday donation drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in West Michigan Monday to partner with local businesses to raise awareness to the fight against hunger in Michigan.

Whitmer partnered up with the Meijer in Comstock Park and Feeding America West Michigan for a holiday donation drive in hopes of donating more than 2,000 hams to food banks across Michigan. The event will be at Feeding America West Michigan on 864 W. River Center Drive NE in Comstock Park at 1:45 p.m.

After the event, she will be at Public Thread on 1405 Buchanan Avenue SW in Grand Rapids at 2:40 p.m. to encourage Michigan residents to shop locally during the holiday season.