GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will tour the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

During the tour scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, the governor’s office said Whitmer will highlight the recently passed bipartisan budget. She will be joined by Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

“The budget delivers additional resources to communities across Michigan to help them invest in first responders, speeds up replacement of lead service lines, builds a new veteran’s home, shores up pensions for municipal workers, and invests in infrastructure. The fiscally responsible, balanced budget delivers on the kitchen-table issues, was passed on time, and does not raise taxes by a dime,” the governor’s office said in a release.

Republicans and Democrats worked together to get the budget done by July 1, the start of the fiscal year for many cities and all schools across the state. The state’s fiscal year starts Oct. 1. The plan spends a record $75.5 billion.