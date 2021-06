Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday, May 24, 2021. It was the first day Steelcase is having many of their employees back in the office since the coronavirus pandemic started, thanks to the new MIOSHA rules that changed today, allowing non-essential workers to come back to offices. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon to talk about the state’s economy.

The governor will be holding a press conference at 12:15 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women located in the YWCA building on Sheldon Boulevard in downtown Grand Rapids.

Whitmer will be joined by CEO of GROW Milinda Ysasi and founder of South East Market Alita Kelly.

The press conference will be streamed live on woodtv.com.