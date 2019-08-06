Whitmer: 2nd Amendment rights, gun control can coexist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the wake of two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, lawmakers around the country are trying to find a way to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen in their state.

During a Tuesday visit to Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. in Grand Rapids, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said there is plenty of room to protect Second Amendment rights while trying to secure the safety of Michigan residents.

“I reject the false narrative that’s been put out there that you can either support the Second Amendment or you can be for gun control. You can do both and in fact, most people that I know who are gun owners support more stringent laws on the books with regard to who can have access to a gun, who can raise the red flag.”

One lawmaker in the Michigan House is pursuing a so-called “red flag” law, but so far it is still in the drafting stage.

The Legislature is not likely to return to Lansing before the end of the month and even then it is unclear if any legislation will be introduced.