White mom shares reality of raising black children

The Lockwood family. The photos of the three adopted children who are black have been blurred at the family’s request. (Courtesy photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Before judging a blended family, try walking in their shoes.

“When I have my black children with me, there is a different presence,” Rachael Lockwood said. “People are suspicious.”

Both are on the journey to equality.

“It’s very different, and I think it has opened my eyes to what black parents have had to do for generations,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood and her husband are raising eight kids. Five of them are white and biological. The other three are black and adopted.

“We are now having talks with my black sons that I never had with my white sons,” Lockwood said. “We have conversations about when we are in the grocery store that our hands stay out of our pockets, that you don’t wear a hood.”

Lockwood said she is dealing with the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. His death sent shock waves through her household.

“My sons’ face is who I see when I see that,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood told News 8 her biggest fear as a parent of black children is that they will be judged for the way they look.

“One of my sons has a name that is not particularly white sounding,” Lockwood said. “My fear is that when he starts applying for jobs, he’s going to be overlooked because his name sounds black.”

That bias and racism demonstrators are protesting is also taking a toll on Lockwood’s white children.

“I think they’ve become more protective,” Lockwood said.

All of them want the world to know their walk for justice won’t stop until their siblings’ black lives matter, too.

“I am just so proud of them,” Lockwood said.