GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Venues throughout Grand Rapids have several great concerts on the docket for the month of September.
If you spent too much money on music festivals this summer, there are also some free concerts you can attend. Founders Brewing will be hosting Chirp, Ten Peso Version and Pocket Watch in its Taproom for a free show on Sept. 16. On Sept. 30, it will be throwing its Harvest Party, with Jeremy Short and Hannah Rose Graves Band playing.
Mulligan’s Pub has several free concerts throughout the month and has a packed lineup for the Eastown Streetfair on Saturday, Sept. 16. It will have several local bands playing from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and an after-party starting at 10 p.m.
In downtown, Midtown is hosting a free Open Stage event on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Find a show that interests you:
BILLY’S LOUNGE
- BareNaked 90’s | Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Starfarm | Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Dalmatian Stone / Barrel Bones | Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish | Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. | Details
FOUNDERS BREWING CO.
- Chirp / Ten Peso Version / Pocket Watch | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. | Free show
- Founders Harvest Party ’23 ft. Jeremy Short and Hannah Rose Graves Band | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. | Free show
FREDERIK MEIJER GARDENS
- Guster | Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT
GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE
- Kawaii Rave | Friday, Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Club 90s Presents Guts Night: Olivia Rodrigo Official Dance Party | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- The Mars Volta Tour | Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- The Gaslight Anthem | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Bastille | Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Motionless In White: The Touring The End Of The World Tour | Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
- DETHKLOK & BABYMETAL: THE BABYKLOK TOUR | Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
- AWOLNATION | Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Ray LaMontagne | Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Black Veil Bridges & VV: Tour 2023 | Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
HOUSE OF MUSIC
- The Corzo Effect | Friday, Sept. 1 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- ID10T5 | Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Trapped On Mars | Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Rusty & The Razorblades | Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Nautic Bound | Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Jedi Mind Trip | Friday, Sept. 22 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Sonimanic | Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Starlight City | Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
MIDTOWN
- Iain Matthews | Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Midtown Open Stage | Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. | Free show
- Carsie Blanton | Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Earthwork Harvest Gathering Pre Party | Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Skerryvore | Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Peter Collins | Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Silent Spirit Album Release Show | Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Mike Stanley | Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Eric O’Daly | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
MULLIGANS
- Pretty Sure / Flo State / Jasno | Friday, Sept. 1 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Wraith / Chain Ripper / Southbound Baretta | Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Motion Sick / Grand Snake / No Refuge | Thursday, Sept. 7 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show
- Goat Blood Fetish / Beneath the Haight / Hyporium / O Odious Ones | Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- The One Divided / Run Silent / Klinical Trial / Sailing the Poison Sea | Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- PARALLELZ / Eastwood Drive / Iridescence | Thursday, Sept. 14 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show
- The Mystical Hot Chocolate Endeavors / Pocket Watch / Starman-DELUXE | Friday, Sept. 15 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Eastown Streetfair 2023 Line-up: Drive Thru / The Burdens / WolfBite / The Winter After / THV / He Who Dwells / The Black Temple / Pet Me / First Aid Spray / The Bonez’s | Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Peter Melichar / The Gold Dollars / Heavy Weather | Thursday, Sept. 21 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show
- Nociception / xIron Sharpens Ironx / Implicator / Goddokirā | Friday, Sept. 22 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- After Midnight / The Buffalo Ryders / Casper | Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- 3 the Hardway / Twin Symptoms / True Alosh | Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show
- Lake Mosaic / Panda House / American Cheese / Searching for Closure | Friday, Sept. 29 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Son of Scylla / From This Point On / Abs0lute | Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
SKELLETONES
- Two Piece / Dog’s Teeth / Luck Runs Out / Wept / Concuss | Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. | Details
- PIT / Phantom / Means of Entry / Ledhead | Saturday, Sept. 2 at p.m. | Details
- Skelletones Birthday Bash: American Cheese / Woodschool / Rev No Fun / The Hand Me Downs | Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Trendsetta / Lil Pent / Beatrat / Voice / Shaft / Buck Fenjamin | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Bitter Truth / Strange Magic / Doubt It! / Ante Up / Street Justice / Split Up | Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Sid & The Plastics / Dance Contraption / Underbelly / The Classy Wrecks | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. | Details
THE BACKFORTY SALOON
- Billy Gunther | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Double Wide Ride | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Tweed & Dixie | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Kari Holmes | Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. | Details
THE DAAC
- erriana, Missing Days, Ghost Wallace, live painting by Nick Anzivino | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Derek Self / Losomos Tørquious / Anthony Erlandson | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
THE INTERSECTION
- The Nude Party | Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Saved By The 90s | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- The 502s – Fresh Squeezed Happiness Tour | Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Hatebreed: The Rise Of Brutality 20th Anniversary Tour | Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Borgore – The Daddy Experience Tour | Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Hannah Ellis | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- School Of Rock Grand Rapids – Best Of The 2000s | Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. | Tickets
- Trey Lewis | Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Avatar – Chimp Mosh Pit Tour | Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Attila – About That Life 10 Year Anniversary Tour | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Whitey Morgan | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Defunk – The Voyage Tour | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Atreyu & Memphis May Fire – We Want Your Misery Tour | Sunday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
- Drive-by Truckers | Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Bryce Vine: The Interstate Tour | Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Deafheaven | Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Here Come The Mummies – Harmonic Gravity Tour | Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Red Not Chili Peppers | Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part Tour | Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Icon For Hire ‘emo Dreams’ Tour | Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Uncle Lucius – It’s High Time ’23 Tour | Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Bryan Martin – Goin For Broke Tour | Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre | Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Chase Wright | Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- The Four Horsemen – The Album Quality Metallica Tribute | Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Casey | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Colony House: The Cannonballers Tour | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
THE PYRAMID SCHEME
- Jimmie’s Chicken Shack + Crooked Spires + FlyLiteGemini | Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Antighost + Low Phase + Potionseller + Novice | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Weedeater + Rebreather + Funeral Noise + Grave Next Door | Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Finger Eleven + Eva Under Fire + Lokella | Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Vestigial + Amoura + Engrave + Wholeheart | Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Mustard Plug + The Toasters + Half Past Two + The Mushmen | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- of Montreal | Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Melvins + Boris + Mr. Phylzzz | Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Total Chaos + Acidex + Oil Change + The Bloody Pickups | Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Teenage Wrist + Spiritual Cramp + Trauma Ray | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- True Widow + SRSQ | Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Enter Shikari + Cassyette | Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Speedy Ortiz + Pool Blood | Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- 200 Stab Wounds + Snuffed on Sight + Dawn of Agony + Self Absorbed | Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Harley Poe + The Homeless Gospel Choir | Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Madison McFerrin | Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Erin Coburn + Leilani Kilgore | Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Crowbar + Primitive Man + Bodybox | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
TIP TOP DELUXE BAR & GRILL
- Silver Creek Revival wsg Rowdy Fingers and County Parks | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Daniel Champagne | Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Max Lockwood Band and Rob Reider Music | Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Sorry, Not Sorry wsg The Ultraviolets and Francis Ford | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- The Hi-Jivers wsg Hank Mowery and The Hawktones | Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- The Incredible Odds & Space Bar | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Nathan Walton and the Remedy | Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- The Old Breed with Furniture City Saints and the Gassers | Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Rachel Brooke wsg Lacey Galloway | Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Agent Orange wsp Spice Pistols | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
TURNSTILES
- Deadlight Holiday / Second Salem / Piss Poor Attitude / The Picassos Skeleton Band | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. | Details
- The Dangercode CD Release Party / A Study in Scarlet / The Cretin Family (Ramones Tribute) | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Danny Attack wsg Woodschool / Jack B and the Trusty Few | Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Halfway to St. Paddy’s Party! Ft. Firish | Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. | Details
- Black Cat Bone / Pete Dio and the Old & Dirty / Colt Snuffer | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. | Details
- Hannah Rose Graves Band | Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. | Details
- wht.rbbt.obj / The Burdens | Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Sarah VE / Heather Bartman Band | Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. | Details
- The Fat Animals Band / Dustbus | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. | Details
VAN ANDEL ARENA
- The Send | Saturday, Sept. 2 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Tickets
- Old Dominion with Priscilla Block / Adam Doleac / Kylie Morgan | Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Lauren Daigle with Josh Garrels | Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
Don’t see your venue’s concerts on the list? Email us at reportit@woodtv.com.