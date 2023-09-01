GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Venues throughout Grand Rapids have several great concerts on the docket for the month of September.

If you spent too much money on music festivals this summer, there are also some free concerts you can attend. Founders Brewing will be hosting Chirp, Ten Peso Version and Pocket Watch in its Taproom for a free show on Sept. 16. On Sept. 30, it will be throwing its Harvest Party, with Jeremy Short and Hannah Rose Graves Band playing.

Mulligan’s Pub has several free concerts throughout the month and has a packed lineup for the Eastown Streetfair on Saturday, Sept. 16. It will have several local bands playing from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and an after-party starting at 10 p.m.

In downtown, Midtown is hosting a free Open Stage event on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Find a show that interests you:

BILLY’S LOUNGE

BareNaked 90’s | Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Starfarm | Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Dalmatian Stone / Barrel Bones | Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. | Details

Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish | Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. | Details

FOUNDERS BREWING CO.

Chirp / Ten Peso Version / Pocket Watch | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. | Free show

Founders Harvest Party ’23 ft. Jeremy Short and Hannah Rose Graves Band | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. | Free show

FREDERIK MEIJER GARDENS

Guster | Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE

Kawaii Rave | Friday, Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. | Tickets

Club 90s Presents Guts Night: Olivia Rodrigo Official Dance Party | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

The Mars Volta Tour | Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Gaslight Anthem | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Bastille | Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Motionless In White: The Touring The End Of The World Tour | Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

DETHKLOK & BABYMETAL: THE BABYKLOK TOUR | Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

AWOLNATION | Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Ray LaMontagne | Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

Black Veil Bridges & VV: Tour 2023 | Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

HOUSE OF MUSIC

The Corzo Effect | Friday, Sept. 1 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

ID10T5 | Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Trapped On Mars | Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Rusty & The Razorblades | Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Nautic Bound | Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Jedi Mind Trip | Friday, Sept. 22 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Sonimanic | Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Starlight City | Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

MIDTOWN

Iain Matthews | Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Midtown Open Stage | Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. | Free show

Carsie Blanton | Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Earthwork Harvest Gathering Pre Party | Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Skerryvore | Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Peter Collins | Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Silent Spirit Album Release Show | Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Mike Stanley | Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Eric O’Daly | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

MULLIGANS

Pretty Sure / Flo State / Jasno | Friday, Sept. 1 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Wraith / Chain Ripper / Southbound Baretta | Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Motion Sick / Grand Snake / No Refuge | Thursday, Sept. 7 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show

Goat Blood Fetish / Beneath the Haight / Hyporium / O Odious Ones | Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

The One Divided / Run Silent / Klinical Trial / Sailing the Poison Sea | Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

PARALLELZ / Eastwood Drive / Iridescence | Thursday, Sept. 14 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show

The Mystical Hot Chocolate Endeavors / Pocket Watch / Starman-DELUXE | Friday, Sept. 15 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Eastown Streetfair 2023 Line-up: Drive Thru / The Burdens / WolfBite / The Winter After / THV / He Who Dwells / The Black Temple / Pet Me / First Aid Spray / The Bonez’s | Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Peter Melichar / The Gold Dollars / Heavy Weather | Thursday, Sept. 21 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show

Nociception / xIron Sharpens Ironx / Implicator / Goddokirā | Friday, Sept. 22 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

After Midnight / The Buffalo Ryders / Casper | Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

3 the Hardway / Twin Symptoms / True Alosh | Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show

Lake Mosaic / Panda House / American Cheese / Searching for Closure | Friday, Sept. 29 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Son of Scylla / From This Point On / Abs0lute | Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

SKELLETONES

Two Piece / Dog’s Teeth / Luck Runs Out / Wept / Concuss | Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. | Details

PIT / Phantom / Means of Entry / Ledhead | Saturday, Sept. 2 at p.m. | Details

Skelletones Birthday Bash: American Cheese / Woodschool / Rev No Fun / The Hand Me Downs | Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. | Details

Trendsetta / Lil Pent / Beatrat / Voice / Shaft / Buck Fenjamin | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. | Details

Bitter Truth / Strange Magic / Doubt It! / Ante Up / Street Justice / Split Up | Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. | Details

Sid & The Plastics / Dance Contraption / Underbelly / The Classy Wrecks | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. | Details

THE BACKFORTY SALOON

Billy Gunther | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. | Details

Double Wide Ride | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. | Details

Tweed & Dixie | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. | Details

Kari Holmes | Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. | Details

THE DAAC

erriana, Missing Days, Ghost Wallace, live painting by Nick Anzivino | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. | Details

Derek Self / Losomos Tørquious / Anthony Erlandson | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

THE INTERSECTION

The Nude Party | Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Saved By The 90s | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

The 502s – Fresh Squeezed Happiness Tour | Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Hatebreed: The Rise Of Brutality 20th Anniversary Tour | Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Borgore – The Daddy Experience Tour | Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Hannah Ellis | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

School Of Rock Grand Rapids – Best Of The 2000s | Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. | Tickets

Trey Lewis | Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Avatar – Chimp Mosh Pit Tour | Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Attila – About That Life 10 Year Anniversary Tour | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

Whitey Morgan | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Defunk – The Voyage Tour | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Atreyu & Memphis May Fire – We Want Your Misery Tour | Sunday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Drive-by Truckers | Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Bryce Vine: The Interstate Tour | Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Deafheaven | Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Here Come The Mummies – Harmonic Gravity Tour | Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Red Not Chili Peppers | Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part Tour | Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Icon For Hire ‘emo Dreams’ Tour | Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Uncle Lucius – It’s High Time ’23 Tour | Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Bryan Martin – Goin For Broke Tour | Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

The Brian Jonestown Massacre | Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Chase Wright | Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

The Four Horsemen – The Album Quality Metallica Tribute | Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Casey | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Colony House: The Cannonballers Tour | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

THE PYRAMID SCHEME

Jimmie’s Chicken Shack + Crooked Spires + FlyLiteGemini | Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Antighost + Low Phase + Potionseller + Novice | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Weedeater + Rebreather + Funeral Noise + Grave Next Door | Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Finger Eleven + Eva Under Fire + Lokella | Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Vestigial + Amoura + Engrave + Wholeheart | Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Mustard Plug + The Toasters + Half Past Two + The Mushmen | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

of Montreal | Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Melvins + Boris + Mr. Phylzzz | Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Total Chaos + Acidex + Oil Change + The Bloody Pickups | Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Teenage Wrist + Spiritual Cramp + Trauma Ray | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

True Widow + SRSQ | Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Enter Shikari + Cassyette | Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Speedy Ortiz + Pool Blood | Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

200 Stab Wounds + Snuffed on Sight + Dawn of Agony + Self Absorbed | Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Harley Poe + The Homeless Gospel Choir | Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Madison McFerrin | Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Erin Coburn + Leilani Kilgore | Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Crowbar + Primitive Man + Bodybox | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

TIP TOP DELUXE BAR & GRILL

Silver Creek Revival wsg Rowdy Fingers and County Parks | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Daniel Champagne | Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Max Lockwood Band and Rob Reider Music | Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Sorry, Not Sorry wsg The Ultraviolets and Francis Ford | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

The Hi-Jivers wsg Hank Mowery and The Hawktones | Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

The Incredible Odds & Space Bar | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Nathan Walton and the Remedy | Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

The Old Breed with Furniture City Saints and the Gassers | Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Rachel Brooke wsg Lacey Galloway | Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Agent Orange wsp Spice Pistols | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

TURNSTILES

Deadlight Holiday / Second Salem / Piss Poor Attitude / The Picassos Skeleton Band | Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. | Details

The Dangercode CD Release Party / A Study in Scarlet / The Cretin Family (Ramones Tribute) | Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. | Details

Danny Attack wsg Woodschool / Jack B and the Trusty Few | Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. | Details

Halfway to St. Paddy’s Party! Ft. Firish | Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. | Details

Black Cat Bone / Pete Dio and the Old & Dirty / Colt Snuffer | Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. | Details

Hannah Rose Graves Band | Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. | Details

wht.rbbt.obj / The Burdens | Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. | Details

Sarah VE / Heather Bartman Band | Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. | Details

The Fat Animals Band / Dustbus | Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. | Details

VAN ANDEL ARENA

The Send | Saturday, Sept. 2 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Tickets

Old Dominion with Priscilla Block / Adam Doleac / Kylie Morgan | Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Lauren Daigle with Josh Garrels | Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Don’t see your venue’s concerts on the list? Email us at reportit@woodtv.com.