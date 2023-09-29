GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s plenty of concerts and shows taking place in Grand Rapids this October, for everyone from country fans to “Shrek” enthusiasts.

The Grand Rapids Symphony has started its 2023-24 season. On Oct. 6 and 7, the symphony will play with members of the Violent Femmes, an acoustic punk-rock band started in the 1980s. On Oct. 20 and 21, the band will play with the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony and will be joined by Martina Filjak, who will be playing “Liszt’s First Piano Concerto.”

If the symphony isn’t your speed, there are plenty of other shows, including a Shrek Rave at GLC Live at 20 Monroe and a Bass Country Halloween night at The Intersection.

Find a show that interests you:

BILLY’S LOUNGE

BassBin Presents: Friday the 13th x Vinyl Fetish | Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Details

DEVOS PERFORMANCE HALL

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band | Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

GR Symphony Presents Violent Femmes | Friday, Oct 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Bob Dylan | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. | Details

GR Symphony Presents: Lehninger Conducts Liszt And Bartok | Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Dirty Dancing In Concert | Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Loreena McKennitt | Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

FOUNDERS BREWING CO.

The Legal Immigrants and Common Molly | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. | Free show

GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE

The Band CAMINO: Screaming in the Dark Tour | Friday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

R&B Only Live | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:45 p.m. | Tickets

Kevin Gates – Only the Generals Tour | Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Bad Religion | Sunday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

Switchfoot – The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour | Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

Shrek Rave | Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. | Tickets

Russell Dickerson | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Eric Andre Explosion | Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

HOUSE OF MUSIC

JP & The Energy | Friday, Oct. 6 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Twice The Action | Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

The Red Roses | Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Willits Records Band | Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

PS Dump Your Boyfriend | Friday, Oct. 20 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Jedi Mind Trip | Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

Party Foul | Friday, Oct. 27 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

DJ Jay Vee | Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details

MIDTOWN

Dan Rodriguez | Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Ari Hest | Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Stories & Songs Drew Nelson and Kyle Rasche / Michael Robertson | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Buffalo Nichols | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Taylor Ashton / Eliza Edens | Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Midtown Open Stage | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. | Free show

The Insiders: A Tribute to Tom Petty | Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds | Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Izubel Album Release / Cole Hansen | Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

MULLIGANS

Second Hand Drugs / Commitment Issues / Sorry, Not Sorry | Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show

Ozenza / Something Is Waiting / Them Teeth / Tonguecutter | Friday, Oct. 6 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Potionseller / Cascade Riot / Fremont Pike | Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

DJ Prodigy / Grey Sky | Thursday, Oct. 12 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show

Some People’s Kids / Exit 73 / The Inn | Friday, Oct. 12 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Dregs / Constant Smiles / Witches Wedding | Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Temple of the Fuzz Witch / Ancient Days / Grave Next Door | Thursday, Oct. 19 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show

The Bloody Pickups / CHEMIKAL / Rafiki Bobo | Friday, Oct. 20 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Inaudible Darling / Wake Magnolia / The Burdens | Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

Tired Blood / DUG / Bronson Arm | Thursday, Oct. 26 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show

The Holy Warheads / EPCYA / The Mollusks | Friday, Oct. 27 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

The Black Temple / Throne / Attrition Cult | Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show

SKELLETONES

1 Body 6 Graves / Dissected / Concuss / Dawn of Agony | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. | Details

SULLIVAN FIELD

The Pink’n Patch Ballpark Bash | Saturday, Oct. 14 | Details tbd

ST. CECILIA MUSIC CENTER

Amos Lee | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Madeleine Peyroux | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Grand Rapids Symphony: Mozart and Grieg | Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. | Tickets

THE BACKFORTY SALOON

Derek Winter Band | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. | Details

Neon Crows | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. | Details

Double Wide Ride | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. | Details

Tweed & Dixie | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. | Details

THE DAAC

Kat & The Hurricane / Empress Eyes / Ethereal / Lucas Powell | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

THE INTERSECTION

Vended / Heartsick / Drink Their Blood / Black Out | Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

iAmJakeHill / Oliver Francis / Guccihighwaters / Cherie Amour | Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Saxsquatch – Soled Out Tour / Flats Stanlie / Konundrum | Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Pink Droyd | Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Fool House – The Ultimate 90’s Dance Party | Friday, Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m. | Tickets

Sully – Digital Underground Tour / Detre / Onyx / Diesel In The Mix | Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Beats Soundsystem with Equanimous / eRoy | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Emo Nite | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

The Brummies | Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Moon Hooch / Teddie X / PVNCY | Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Jaenga & Ahee – Back To The Rave Tour 2023 / Head Treats / Memori | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Lanco: Run, Run, Baby Tour / Willie Tate | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

The Chats / Cosmic Psychos / The Schizophonics / Gymshorts | Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

We Came As Romans: Darkbloom Ii Tour 2023 / Emmure / Bodysnatcher / Archetypes Collide | Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Shady – A Live Band Tribute To Eminem | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Marauda Presents Realm Of The Damned Tour / Infekt / Vampa / Hukae | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Cal Scruby – Casino Tour ’23 Act: Ii | Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Owl City – To The Moon Tour / Augustana | Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Wlav 50th Year Celebration: Let There Be Rock – A Live Tribute To Early Ac/dc / American Heartbreakers – A Tribute To The Music Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers | Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Ernest: This Fire Tour / John Morgan / Cody Lohden | Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Niko Moon – Better With You Tour 2023 / Jordan Harvey | Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Tesseract: War Of Being World Tour / Intervals / Alluvial | Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Bass Country Halloween | Saturday, Oct. 21 At 8:30 p.m. | Tickets

The Red Clay Strays – Way Too Long Tour / Ben Chapman | Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Chris Webby – God Of Tour / Ekoh / Stevie Stone / Justin Clancy / Suave Ski | Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Dmvu & Toadface – It’s Dangerous To Go Alone Tour / Gardella / Introspace | Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Kings Kaleidoscope / Mike Mains & The Branches | Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Krooked Kings – Sick Of Being Young Tour | Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Suicide Silence And Chelsea Grin W/ I Am, Peelingflesh | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Roosevelt Diggs – Album Release Party | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Sicard Hollow / Sqwerv / Chirp | Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 p.m. | Tickets

THE PYRAMID SCHEME

Cryptopsy + Abysmal Dawn + Visceral Disgorge + Reaping Asmodeia + Warforged | Monday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Great Lake Swimmers + JD Eicher | Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Lighthouse & The Whaler + False Harbor + Ten Peso Version | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Green Jelly | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Heart Dreams (Album Release) + Lambo + Rick Johnson Rock-N-Roll Machine + Son Dial | Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Frosty Boyz: Black Carl! + Inspect3r + Relativity Lounge + Kitty Titties | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Jervis Campbell + Nathan Colberg | Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Model/Actriz | Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Worriers + Razor Braids + Bong Mountain + The Quirk | Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Cal in Red + Steve Leaf + Summer Like the Season | Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Mudhoney + Hooveriii | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Trauna + Moony + Boy Bandicoot + The Inn | Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Source + Sibus + Woodschool | Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Skinny Lister + Pet Needs + Bandaid Brigade | Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

TIP TOP DELUXE BAR & GRILL

Igor and Red Elvises | Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Big Sandy and his Fly Rite Boys / Kitten and The Tonics | Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Katy Guillen & The Drive / The Fabulous Vans | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Jake Kershaw | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Kyle Brown & The Human Condition / FlyLiteGemini / The Rupple Brothers | Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Duke Tomatoe & The Power Trio | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Dale Watson / Matt Hillyer | Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

American Restless / Ficus / Feeding Grizzlies | Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Cosmic Country Night” The Bootstrap Boys / Gilded Sun Band | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Electric Six / The Surfrajettes | Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

IV and The Strange Band / Brian Oberlin / The Chaparrals | Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

TURNSTILES

Short Hair Domestics / The Pink 50s / Starman-Deluxe | Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. | Details

Trunk or Treat | Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

VAN ANDEL ARENA

Fantasia / Joe | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

MercyMe Together Again Tour / Crowder / Andrew Ripp | Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Billy Strings | Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

WEALTHY THEATRE

Goblin Performing “Demons” Live | Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Dave Bruzza | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Bowie & Psychedelic Furs Live Tribute Show | Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Donna The Buffalo | Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Don’t see your venue’s concerts on the list? Email us at reportit@woodtv.com.