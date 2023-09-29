GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s plenty of concerts and shows taking place in Grand Rapids this October, for everyone from country fans to “Shrek” enthusiasts.
The Grand Rapids Symphony has started its 2023-24 season. On Oct. 6 and 7, the symphony will play with members of the Violent Femmes, an acoustic punk-rock band started in the 1980s. On Oct. 20 and 21, the band will play with the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony and will be joined by Martina Filjak, who will be playing “Liszt’s First Piano Concerto.”
If the symphony isn’t your speed, there are plenty of other shows, including a Shrek Rave at GLC Live at 20 Monroe and a Bass Country Halloween night at The Intersection.
Find a show that interests you:
BILLY’S LOUNGE
- BassBin Presents: Friday the 13th x Vinyl Fetish | Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Details
DEVOS PERFORMANCE HALL
- Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band | Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- GR Symphony Presents Violent Femmes | Friday, Oct 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Bob Dylan | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. | Details
- GR Symphony Presents: Lehninger Conducts Liszt And Bartok | Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Dirty Dancing In Concert | Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Loreena McKennitt | Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
FOUNDERS BREWING CO.
- The Legal Immigrants and Common Molly | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. | Free show
GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE
- The Band CAMINO: Screaming in the Dark Tour | Friday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
- R&B Only Live | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:45 p.m. | Tickets
- Kevin Gates – Only the Generals Tour | Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Bad Religion | Sunday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Switchfoot – The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour | Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Shrek Rave | Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Russell Dickerson | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- The Eric Andre Explosion | Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
HOUSE OF MUSIC
- JP & The Energy | Friday, Oct. 6 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Twice The Action | Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- The Red Roses | Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Willits Records Band | Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- PS Dump Your Boyfriend | Friday, Oct. 20 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Jedi Mind Trip | Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- Party Foul | Friday, Oct. 27 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
- DJ Jay Vee | Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Details
MIDTOWN
- Dan Rodriguez | Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Ari Hest | Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Stories & Songs Drew Nelson and Kyle Rasche / Michael Robertson | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Buffalo Nichols | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Taylor Ashton / Eliza Edens | Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Midtown Open Stage | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. | Free show
- The Insiders: A Tribute to Tom Petty | Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds | Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Izubel Album Release / Cole Hansen | Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
MULLIGANS
- Second Hand Drugs / Commitment Issues / Sorry, Not Sorry | Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show
- Ozenza / Something Is Waiting / Them Teeth / Tonguecutter | Friday, Oct. 6 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Potionseller / Cascade Riot / Fremont Pike | Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- DJ Prodigy / Grey Sky | Thursday, Oct. 12 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show
- Some People’s Kids / Exit 73 / The Inn | Friday, Oct. 12 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Dregs / Constant Smiles / Witches Wedding | Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Temple of the Fuzz Witch / Ancient Days / Grave Next Door | Thursday, Oct. 19 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show
- The Bloody Pickups / CHEMIKAL / Rafiki Bobo | Friday, Oct. 20 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Inaudible Darling / Wake Magnolia / The Burdens | Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- Tired Blood / DUG / Bronson Arm | Thursday, Oct. 26 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Free show
- The Holy Warheads / EPCYA / The Mollusks | Friday, Oct. 27 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
- The Black Temple / Throne / Attrition Cult | Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free show
SKELLETONES
- 1 Body 6 Graves / Dissected / Concuss / Dawn of Agony | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. | Details
SULLIVAN FIELD
- The Pink’n Patch Ballpark Bash | Saturday, Oct. 14 | Details tbd
ST. CECILIA MUSIC CENTER
- Amos Lee | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Madeleine Peyroux | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Grand Rapids Symphony: Mozart and Grieg | Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. | Tickets
THE BACKFORTY SALOON
- Derek Winter Band | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Neon Crows | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Double Wide Ride | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Tweed & Dixie | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. | Details
THE DAAC
- Kat & The Hurricane / Empress Eyes / Ethereal / Lucas Powell | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
THE INTERSECTION
- Vended / Heartsick / Drink Their Blood / Black Out | Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- iAmJakeHill / Oliver Francis / Guccihighwaters / Cherie Amour | Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Saxsquatch – Soled Out Tour / Flats Stanlie / Konundrum | Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Pink Droyd | Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Fool House – The Ultimate 90’s Dance Party | Friday, Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Sully – Digital Underground Tour / Detre / Onyx / Diesel In The Mix | Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Beats Soundsystem with Equanimous / eRoy | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Emo Nite | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- The Brummies | Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Moon Hooch / Teddie X / PVNCY | Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Jaenga & Ahee – Back To The Rave Tour 2023 / Head Treats / Memori | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Lanco: Run, Run, Baby Tour / Willie Tate | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- The Chats / Cosmic Psychos / The Schizophonics / Gymshorts | Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- We Came As Romans: Darkbloom Ii Tour 2023 / Emmure / Bodysnatcher / Archetypes Collide | Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Shady – A Live Band Tribute To Eminem | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Marauda Presents Realm Of The Damned Tour / Infekt / Vampa / Hukae | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Cal Scruby – Casino Tour ’23 Act: Ii | Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Owl City – To The Moon Tour / Augustana | Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Wlav 50th Year Celebration: Let There Be Rock – A Live Tribute To Early Ac/dc / American Heartbreakers – A Tribute To The Music Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers | Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Ernest: This Fire Tour / John Morgan / Cody Lohden | Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Niko Moon – Better With You Tour 2023 / Jordan Harvey | Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Tesseract: War Of Being World Tour / Intervals / Alluvial | Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Bass Country Halloween | Saturday, Oct. 21 At 8:30 p.m. | Tickets
- The Red Clay Strays – Way Too Long Tour / Ben Chapman | Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Chris Webby – God Of Tour / Ekoh / Stevie Stone / Justin Clancy / Suave Ski | Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Dmvu & Toadface – It’s Dangerous To Go Alone Tour / Gardella / Introspace | Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Kings Kaleidoscope / Mike Mains & The Branches | Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Krooked Kings – Sick Of Being Young Tour | Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Suicide Silence And Chelsea Grin W/ I Am, Peelingflesh | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Roosevelt Diggs – Album Release Party | Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Sicard Hollow / Sqwerv / Chirp | Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 p.m. | Tickets
THE PYRAMID SCHEME
- Cryptopsy + Abysmal Dawn + Visceral Disgorge + Reaping Asmodeia + Warforged | Monday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
- Great Lake Swimmers + JD Eicher | Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- The Lighthouse & The Whaler + False Harbor + Ten Peso Version | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Green Jelly | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Heart Dreams (Album Release) + Lambo + Rick Johnson Rock-N-Roll Machine + Son Dial | Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Frosty Boyz: Black Carl! + Inspect3r + Relativity Lounge + Kitty Titties | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Jervis Campbell + Nathan Colberg | Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Model/Actriz | Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Worriers + Razor Braids + Bong Mountain + The Quirk | Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Cal in Red + Steve Leaf + Summer Like the Season | Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Mudhoney + Hooveriii | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Trauna + Moony + Boy Bandicoot + The Inn | Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Source + Sibus + Woodschool | Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Skinny Lister + Pet Needs + Bandaid Brigade | Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
TIP TOP DELUXE BAR & GRILL
- Igor and Red Elvises | Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Big Sandy and his Fly Rite Boys / Kitten and The Tonics | Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Katy Guillen & The Drive / The Fabulous Vans | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Jake Kershaw | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Kyle Brown & The Human Condition / FlyLiteGemini / The Rupple Brothers | Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Duke Tomatoe & The Power Trio | Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Dale Watson / Matt Hillyer | Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- American Restless / Ficus / Feeding Grizzlies | Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Cosmic Country Night” The Bootstrap Boys / Gilded Sun Band | Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Electric Six / The Surfrajettes | Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- IV and The Strange Band / Brian Oberlin / The Chaparrals | Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
TURNSTILES
- Short Hair Domestics / The Pink 50s / Starman-Deluxe | Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. | Details
- Trunk or Treat | Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
VAN ANDEL ARENA
- Fantasia / Joe | Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- MercyMe Together Again Tour / Crowder / Andrew Ripp | Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Billy Strings | Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
WEALTHY THEATRE
- Goblin Performing “Demons” Live | Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Dave Bruzza | Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Bowie & Psychedelic Furs Live Tribute Show | Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Donna The Buffalo | Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
Don’t see your venue’s concerts on the list? Email us at reportit@woodtv.com.