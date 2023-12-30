GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A theme around the holiday season is giving back and one way to do it is by giving your Christmas tree back to the environment.

The city of Grand Rapids started free tree drop-off sites Saturday that will be open until Jan. 31. There are four locations throughout the city:

Riverside Park : 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day MacKay-Jaycees Park : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day

: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day Lincoln Park : 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day

: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day Huff Park: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

Artificial trees are not accepted and all decorations must be removed from the trees. If you are unable to bring your tree to these sites, the city can also pick them up with your regular garbage. A city bulk yard waste tag is required for curbside pickup. It costs $2.50 and should be put on the tree. Trees collected through this service must be taken out to the curb before 7 a.m. on your regular collection days and will be picked up on that day.

John Gorney, the public works director for the city of Grand Rapids, said the services help keep trees out of landfills and ditches.

“We can shred them, we can use them for compost and that way they get reused in the environment,” Gorney said.

He added that in the summer there is a free collection of compost, some of it created by trees that were dropped off, that people are able to take and use for free. They can only take up to a yard of compost.

Old Christmas trees can also be used for food for animals like goats. Brent Fields, the owner of Fields Farm, has been collecting trees from the community for three years. He said they received more than 100 trees last year to feed the goats.

“The needles actually are natural dewormer for them, so they like them, but there’s actually a benefit for them,” Fields said.

Anyone can drop off their Christmas tree at the farm located at 849 Buth Dr. NE. The drop-off zone is designated by safety cones. If you are unable to drop off your tree, Fields said for certain cases, he would be willing to pick it up. Fields said all he would ask for is a small donation that would go to charity.

“Somebody needs the help, we would be willing to potentially go pick up the tree for them,” Fields said.

He owns a landscaping company called The Lawn Ranger, so if the goats cannot eat all of the trees, Fields said he can dispose of them with a woodchipper.