Where to get warm as frigid cold bears down on West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With bitter cold headed toward West Michigan in the coming week, several Grand Rapids organizations are offering up space as warming centers.

Here’s a list of warming centers and their hours, arranged alphabetically:

Crossroads Bible Church | 800 Scribner Ave. NW | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Related Content Wicked cold and snow on the way to West Michigan

Degage Ministries | 114 S. Division Ave. | 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily | Open Door offered 24 hours a day

Exodus Place | 322 Front Ave. SW | 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Heartside Ministries | 54 S. Division Ave. | 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Mel Trotter Ministries | 225 Commerce Ave. SW | 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Mel Trotter Ministries at Purple East | 250 Ionia Ave. SW | 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.