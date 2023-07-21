GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Women’s World Cup has already started, but you can cheer on Team USA Friday night.

They hope to walk away with the trophy at the end of the tournament for a three-peat.

The team will play against Vietnam. You can watch it on a big screen at Las Canchas. It’s the outdoor street soccer courts located at 250 Seward Avenue NW.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. will host this along with other organizations. The event will start at 8 p.m. The game kicks off at 9 p.m.

There will be a DJ, food trucks and pick-up street soccer games.

“You can enjoy adult beverages. Bridge Street social district is open, so you can grab the drinks and walk it over,” Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. Communications Director Bill Kirk said.

“It’s the world cup. It comes around once every four years, so it’s a big deal and they’re defending champs, so you can watch it on the big screen. Bring your friends and bring your family and just have fun,” Kirk said.

There will be chairs provided though you should bring your own just in case. DGR Inc. will also give out free t-shirts to the first people who attend.