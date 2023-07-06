GRAND RAPIDS, (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man who was once homeless has recently graduated from Grand Rapids Community College.

Growing up, 50-year-old Matthew Wilkinson had what many would call a normal life. In 1992, he was attending Rockford High School and had goals. He wanted to attend Ferris State University for their Golf Management program. Although he attend FSU for a bit, he eventually dropped out.

Wilkinson said his “bad decision-making” started in high school when his classmate introduced him to marijuana.

Matthew Wilkinson (Courtesy Grand Rapids Community College)

“It just went from there,” he said. “That was a gateway for me to get in with the party crowd, I guess, if you will.”

Flash-forward nearly three decades later, to 2019. Wilkinson was divorced, an alcoholic and living out of his car.

“I was losing jobs, because of being intoxicated while there,” he said. “By the end of the year, after a DUI arrest, I had found myself having burned all my bridges: job, career, friends and family. And I had nowhere to go.”

Wilkinson said it was after his DUI that he decided to turn his life around.

“I took my bottle of vodka, threw it in the garbage, and that was it. I couldn’t do it,” he said.

Now, four years since that DUI, Wilkinson holds a degree from GRCC.

Matthew Wilkinson (Courtesy Grand Rapids Community College)

“Especially as a college dropout, I never thought I would go back,” he explained with a smile.

Wilkinson is also a recovery coach, helping people who are situations similar to what he experienced.

“As tragic as it is, throughout the years that I’ve made, it’s not in vain because now I can give back that lived experience to the community, and that’s very fulfilling,” he said. “I feel like I am where I am supposed to be.”

When it comes to others who may be struggling, Wilkinson had some advice to share.

“I would say understand it’s a process,” he said. “It doesn’t turnaround overnight. Just start somewhere. Do something. Reach out to somebody. If you can stay sober for 24 hours, you can do it.”