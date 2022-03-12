What you’ll see at Van Gogh exhibit coming to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A traveling exhibition coming to Grand Rapids aims use new technology connect modern audiences with 19th century Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh.

“It’s really about going beyond the darkness of the myth, getting to know Vincent a little bit more, and really just focus on the pure light and beauty of his work,” Beyond Van Gogh art historian and co-creator Fanny Curtat explained to News 8.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown this summer. It showcases about 300 of Van Gogh’s works projected onto an interactive exhibit.

“You don’t have the actual objects, and so that’s where we get such a freedom from this project, is that we don’t have the aura, the magic of an original, but we have the freedom to choose whatever pieces we wanted from his whole body of work” of nearly 2,000 sketches, watercolors and paintings, Curtat said.

She said parts of the exhibit feature explosions of colors and movement, while other rooms explore some darker pieces from Van Gogh’s earlier days.

“It’s really pieces that help tell the story and that take the audience through it,” she said.

She said you will see some very famous Van Gogh pieces like “The Starry Night” and “Sunflowers,” but also others with which you may not be familiar.

The exhibit will open June 14 and run through July 9. Tickets are available now on the DeVos Place website and the Beyond Van Gogh website. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. March 17 come with a 10% discount, Curtat said.

“Everybody needs a little bit of Van Gogh in their lives,” she said. “Especially right now, after all the crises we’ve been through, the ones we’re still in and the ones coming, to have somebody who struggled so notoriously in his life and is known for all of the darkness, and yet created a work that’s filled with light and solution and all of the remedies that he found for himself and just brings pure joy through his craving for beauty.”