GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With summer exhibits ranging from dinosaurs to fashion, the Grand Rapids Public Museum wants to educate visitors about local and worldwide history.

“It’s all about accessibility,” museum spokesperson Kate Kocienski said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Tuesday. “From the inclusion standpoint for our ticketing, we want to make it easy as possible for the community to come in and enjoy from these exhibits.”

The museum is highlighting three exhibits and attractions this summer: the new Fashion and Nature exhibit, which highlights nature and fashion’s impact on consumers and the environment; Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, which is an interactive exhibit that will be on display until Sept. 4; and the iconic 1928 Spillman Carousel that recently reopened in the Cook Carousel Pavilion.

Right now, Kent County residents age 17 and under get free general admission to the museum. Discounts for adults and seniors who live in the county are available.

Without wishing the rest of summer away, Kocienski shared a bit about what the fall may bring. A traveling exhibit called Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico will be introduced Sept. 3. A formal announcement is expected later this week. Kocienski also said we can expect an announcement in the next month or so about what will follow the pterosaurs exhibit.