What to expect from upcoming GR Wine, Beer and Food Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The popular Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival will return to Grand Rapids for its 14th year next week.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20 at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids.

“This is the one that all your friends talk about. This is an incredible tasting room experience with over 1,000 sips and samples,” festival manager Dawn Baker told News 8 Saturday. “Not just beverages from around the world and locally, but restaurants and specialty foods.”

Baker said the festival is a great way to “encourage and support” participating businesses that have struggled through the pandemic.

“(Businesses are) excited to share new products that have been launched during that quieter time, they’re excited to share new menus that will be coming out for the winter season, they’re excited to share all their preholiday celebrations that are coming up,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased online. Admission is $20.