What to expect from the Grand Rapids economy in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a tone of overall optimism, economists and business leaders at the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s 134th Annual Meeting looked ahead to 2022.

The economic problems of the pandemic will linger, experts said at the Wednesday meeting DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, though there is hope some will start to subside.

Paul Isely, an economist form the Grand Valley State University Seidman College of Business, has been presenting his outlook to the chamber for more than 10 years. His assessments have been very close to the mark — with the exception of 2020, but no one could have predicted a pandemic that would threaten not only lives but also the health of many businesses.

“What we’re looking for (in 2022) is an awful lot like what last year was, just in reverse,” Isely said. “So last year, the year started out really slow and then got faster and faster as the year went along. This year, we expect to start out pretty fast, at least once omicron is done, and it will start to slow down as the year goes along.”

Like last year, finding workers will continue to be a challenge in practically all sectors but Isely said job growth could be about 3%. Wages, however, may struggle to keep up with inflation.

“There’s a lot additional wage gains that have to happen, contracts need to change, people who haven’t caught up yet,” he said. “So we’re seeing that pressure.”

The supply chain issues and some people with more disposable cash means inflation will continue. China isn’t the only cause of supply chain troubles, but it is a large factor. The problems may not improve until that country relaxes it COVID-19 protocols, which isn’t likely to happen soon.

“We know a lot of the supply chain things originate in China because of their zero-COVID policy. We know that at least until the end of the Olympics, they’re not going to budge on that,” Isely said.

Even when shipments resume more reliably, it will take at least six months to get inventories replenished. By the end of this year or the beginning of 2023, Isely predicts that in general, things will begin to look a bit more normal when it comes to supply.