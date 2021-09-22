At 1:30 p.m.: What to expect from new Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Confluence, a festival highlighting music, art and technology, is set to kick off Friday in Grand Rapids.

Several events will take place during the three-day festival, including a music showcase, thought series, innovation showcase and more.

Today at 1:30 p.m., Confluence Managing Partner Brian Cohen will join News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk for a conversation about these events, when they’ll take place and what they will entail. Cohen will also share some insight in how the festival came together and measures Confluence is taking to keep festival goers safe.

For a list of musical artists who will be performing at the festival, go here.

To stream Luke Laster’s conversation with Brain Cohen at 1:30, go to the WOOD TV8 Live Desk page or check out our Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links