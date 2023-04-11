GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One Grand Rapids business is looking to help residents safely dispose of their unwanted crayons this month.

In honor of Earth Month this April, Periwinkle Fog will collect broken, used or otherwise undesired crayons and send them to be recycled and turned into new crayons.

According to the National Crayon Recycle Program, over 500,000 crayons are thrown away in the U.S. every year and end up in landfills. Since 1993, the program has recycled over 101,000 crayons and turned them into “Crazy Crayons.” The new creations are crayon bits that are molded to resemble stars or dinosaurs and still work.

The bits can be dropped off at Perwinkle Fog’s boutique located at 125 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids throughout the month of April. There is a specially marked bin for the crayons, after which they will be shipped off to the National Crayon Recycle Program.

More information on the program can be found here.