GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether a loss happened 20 years ago or within the last year, the grief that accompanies loss can be especially poignant during the holidays.

Maureen McKenzie is a social worker with Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, where she helps clients navigate those feelings year-round.

“The holidays are always something that, oftentimes people play really specific roles,” she said. “So if you’re going into the holidays and you’ve lost somebody that plays a specific role, it can really change how your holiday looks.”

McKenzie recommends using the “three Cs” when dealing with those tough situations.

The first C involves choosing what you need and what feels comfortable, especially when it comes to what roles you can comfortably step into while finding a balance with nurturing yourself.

“Then, communication (the second C) comes in. Once you get to that place, communicating by maybe saying, ‘Can I give you a maybe instead of a yes?’ or ‘I don’t want to do those decorations. Which ones are important to you?'” McKenzie said. “Just finding that way to bring others into it.”

The final C, she says, is compromise: finding a way to make things work for everybody while still being at peace.

In some cases, other people are experiencing grief you may not be aware of, because it does creep up even decades after a loss.

“There’s a broad sensitivity that we can bring to the holidays. And so if somebody says, ‘I don’t want to talk about that or can’t go’ — allowing people permission just to say ‘no’ sometimes,” McKenzie said. “And know that it’s not always about you, and it’s not always about them not wanting to be around you, but maybe just needing a minute to themselves. It’s really just that listening, being present with people when you’re with them and trying to let go of those high expectations that we really hold at the holidays.”