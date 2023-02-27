GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, many are wondering what it is and what signs they should be looking out for.

“Dementia is not really a specific disease but its rather a general term for the inability to remember, to think or to make decisions that really interfere with our everyday activities (and) how we go about our lives,” Dr. James Grant, chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, said.

Frontotemporal dementia differs from Alzheimer’s disease because it affects younger people, Grant explained.

“Alzheimer’s tends to be much older where as frontotemporal dementia, like in the case of Bruce Willis, is a little younger. About 60-70% of people with frontotemporal dementia are ages like 45 to 65,” he said.

Symptoms of frontotemporal dementia include unusual behavior, emotional problems and trouble communicating.

For more information, visit the Mayo Clinic’s website.