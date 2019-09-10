What? Conflicting signs confuse downtown drivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five signs at a busy downtown Grand Rapids intersection contradict one another and confuse some drivers into turning the wrong way.

The series of signs were spotted at the intersection of Fulton Street and Ottawa Avenue. Drivers heading north approach the intersection and see a first sign that reads “turn right only.” A few yard away, another sign reads “turn left only” before another “turn right” sign at the intersection.

There are also two other conflicting signs indicating no left turn and no right turn allowed.

Complicating things further is the fact that drivers can’t go straight. That would put them the wrong way on a one-way street.

“I don’t know,” passerby John Lecureux said when News 8 asked him how he would navigate the intersection. “I’m really confused at this point. I really am.”

Deductive reasoning makes it clear that drivers should turn left. Fulton is closed just east of the intersection because of construction.

But some confused drivers aren’t realizing this in time. News 8 watched numerous drivers turn right only to be forced to make a U-turn after reaching the barricades.

Upon closer inspection, it appears to be a simple oversight. Temporary signs are in place for the construction to direct drivers to turn left. But construction crews didn’t cover up the permanent signs that push drivers to the right.

News 8 alerted city officials of the issue. They said it would be addressed.