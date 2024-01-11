GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid bus system encouraging riders to be prepared as heavy snow and windy conditions roll in Friday and Saturday.

Buses will still be out on their routes, but The Rapid warns riders that inclement weather can cause service delays. It also advised people to be mindful of the changing conditions and gave a few ways riders can help drivers get to the next stop safely.

First, The Rapid suggests carrying a visible light at your bus stop. Whether it’s a handheld flashlight or the light from your cellphone, waving a light as the bus approaches a stop in the snow will aid visibility.

To help drivers focus, wear headphones if you plan on listening to audio. Lastly, have your payment ready when you board to prevent delays.

You can track any delays or bus locations on The Rapid transit app.