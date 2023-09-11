GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is holding its annual West Side Walk on Saturday to honor the thousands of lives impacted through the club’s free cancer and grief programs.

Each month, Gilda’s Club provides over 150 free cancer and grief programs. Shawn Campbell, VP of development for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, said the money raised will help provide the programming.

“We’re expecting about 300 people right on our grounds at Gilda’s Club at 1806 Bridge St. for a little stroll along the West Side (to raise) that vital money that is so important to help us carry out our mission to provide the free cancer and grief services that we do throughout the year,” Campbell said.

Registration and check-in begin at 10 a.m. at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. The opening ceremony starts at 11 a.m. with the walk following. The walk ends at Gilda’s Club and a block party follows.

