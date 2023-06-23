GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rev. Mark Przybysz has been a priest on the West Side of Grand Rapids for more than two decades. On Sunday, he will deliver his final homily at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Parish.

“Sunday is the end after 33 years of being a priest and 20 years here at St. Anthony,” Przybysz said.

Before becoming pastor at St. Anthony on Richmond Street NW near Oakleigh Avenue, he spent three years at nearby Holy Spirit Parish on Lake Michigan Drive.

He credits the parish’s open culture as one of the reasons that his congregation, unlike many others, is not shrinking.

“(Parishioners) like hearing what I have to say; they like my easygoingness, I think. They also like that I welcome everybody here, and that is a focal point for the parish,” Przybysz said.

He is known as the “green priest,” bringing environmental awareness into his messages. It was a message that late philanthropist Peter Wege supported. When Przybysz first became the priest at St. Anthony, Wege gave him all the money he needed to build a new rectory.

“’I’ll give you all the money you need build the first green, environmentally correct, LEED-certified rectory in the United States,’” Przybysz said Wege told him.

They did just that.

Przybysz has celebrated hundreds of marriages, first communions and funeral Masses. One stands out:

“Definitely the biggest one was the funeral of Officer (Robert) Kozminski,” Przybysz said, referring to the Grand Rapids police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2007. “It was a tragedy for the community. It was really difficult to work through with his parents, who are parishioners here; so was he. To deal with that event happening and then to deal with the funeral planning, which involved police from all over the county that came because he was killed in the line of duty.”

Przybysz is retiring now because he is dealing with long COVID symptoms. He suffers from fatigue and chest pains and it is sometimes hard for him to breathe.

“It’s really sad for me because I love the people. I love being a priest. I love celebrating Mass and preaching. But I just can’t do it. I used to do four Masses a weekend and now I’m happy if I can do two,” he said.

He said Friday morning school Masses are what he will miss the most. He’ll also miss teaching second-graders, who he’s sure to welcome on their first week of school:

“I teach them to be a proper Catholic. I say to them, ‘When I walk into your room, I’m going to say, “Good morning, second graders,” and your response is going to be, “Good morning, Father Mark. You look handsome today,”‘” he joked.

He has always been a man of God and tried to be a priest for all people, not just the ones who sit in the pews of his church on Sunday mornings.

“We have to trust in God and not put it on ourselves, and not put it on ‘I just have to look out for me,'” he said. “It has to be about doing the work of God for everybody.”