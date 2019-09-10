West Side landmark Frank’s Market getting new home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Frank’s Market, a staple in Grand Rapids’ West Side for nearly 90 years, is moving to a new location.

The new spot will be just a few blocks west from the current location at 750 W. Fulton St. and will feature a parking lot and a handicap-friendly entrance.

A courtesy rendering of the new Frank’s Market.

The beloved market displays a wide variety of premium meats ranging from homemade Polish sausage to German brats.

“They are famous throughout the land,” Vince Mancuso, a regular from Grandville, said. “You’ve got to go where the good stuff is.”

Frank’s has a reputation for not only being a quality meat market, but for relationships with customers that keep families coming back for generations.

Inside Frank’s Market on Sept. 10, 2019.

Frank’s was established in 1933 by namesake Frank Stanitzek. He immigrated from a German town near the Polish border and settled in West Michigan, where he met his wife at a local German club. Together, they opened the market.

A 1972 image of Frank’s Market.

A 1983 photo of Frank’s Market.

A 1986 image of Frank’s Market.

Though the shop has changed over the years, it has remained in the family (it’s now owned by Frank’s grandson Fritz Stanitzek) and on the West Side.

“My grandparents would be proud to see it going,” Fritz Stanitzek said. “But probably couldn’t realize what the business could develop, probably didn’t realize anybody was that crazy enough to keep this going.”

The opening day of the new shop at 1021 W. Fulton St. will soon be announced on Frank’s Facebook page. For now, Frank’s is still open at its current location.