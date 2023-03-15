GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A shopping event with a women focus is getting underway in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The 25th annual West Michigan Women’s Expo is happening at DeVos Place starting Friday.

The expo will feature hundreds of businesses that are either owned by women or focused on women.

Kaylee Jones, the show manager, said there will also by pampering areas that offer facials, haircuts, food samples and more. There will also be a blood drive and a painting workshop.

“Everyone is invited. Men are invited as well, but it is a fun opportunity for women to just come together, do a girl’s day out,” Jones said. “Like a mother-daughter thing, (or) we see lots of groups of friends. Family, friends, anyone can come on down.”

The West Michigan Women’s expo is happening Friday through Sunday at the DeVos Place. Admission is $12 while children 2 and under get in free. More information can be found at kohlerexpo.com.