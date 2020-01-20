West Michigan residents weigh in on impeachment trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the impeachment trial nears, things are heating up on both sides.

The U.S. Senate is set to start the impeachment trial Tuesday. This comes after accusations that President Donald Trump withheld aid from Ukraine in an effort to get the country to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump last month while he was speaking at a campaign rally in Battle Creek.

News 8 crews hit the streets to ask voters in Grand Rapids what they think of the trial.

Some said it’s unnecessary and clearly politically motivated.

“I don’t think they have any grounds (for impeachment,)” Nicole Cornwall said. “I don’t think it’s going to go through. I think they should just leave him alone and let him do the best job he can for America.”

Some say they believe it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, if you’re on the side of the U.S. citizens, it’s a waste of $40 million to do nothing but besmirch one man’s name,” Kevin Russ of Grand Rapids said.

Voters on the other side say it’s clear President Trump abused his presidential powers.

“He’s clearly a criminal and beyond that, it’s absolutely ridiculous what he’s putting this country through,” Zach Bennett of Grand Rapids said.

With Trump being the third president ever to be impeached, some voters believe there’s valid reason for it.

“There are legitimate reasons for impeachment and there has been good that was done on Trump’s part, but obviously there has been some bad that was brought upon,” said Hunter Camp who agreed.

Candidates are expecting to zero in on Michigan during the 2020 campaign trail as it was a key state in the 2016 presidential election.

Voters told news 8 crews they’ll be watching this week’s proceedings closely.

The impeachment trial starts at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

