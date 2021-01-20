West Michigan political experts react to Biden inauguration

oe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Political analysts from West Michigan are giving their reaction to the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Presidential historian and Executive Director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation Gleaves Whitney commended Biden and his team for delivering an overall message of unity Wednesday, especially given the unpreceded obstacles faced.

“The fact that the outgoing president was not there to pass the baton,” Whitney said. “The fact that COVID was forcing everybody to keep a safe distance, the fact we had an armed camp around the Capitol, the National Mall and the White House.”

The heightened security presence came two weeks after rioters staged an attack on the very steps where Biden was sworn into office. The recent events made for an unnerving start to Inauguration Day.

“It kept people on edge and as a result of that, it had a really tense feel in one sense, but on the other hand the tone felt very normal, very American,” Whitney said.

Associate political science professor at Western Michigan University Peter Wielhouwer agreed this sense of normalcy struck a chord with many Americans.

“(It felt) just really normal,” Wielhouwer said. “It’s an important part of our American culture — this ceremony that’s nearly religious in nature in.”

Newly sworn-in Biden took the opportunity to call for unity.

“Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation,” Biden said in his inaugural address.

However, political analysists warn that tomorrow the rose-colored glasses come off.

“My takeaway is beautiful rhetoric, but the reality is going to be tough,” Whitney said.

Wielhouwer is holding onto hope that at least some change will come from this peaceful transfer of power in our nation.

“It’s an opportunity for a real reset in the nation’s politics,” Wielhouwer said. “Some of the problems that we have and some of the divisions we experience they haven’t gone away, but there’s an opportunity to take a pause and say we’re going to start over again.”