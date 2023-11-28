GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nonprofits across the country are hoping for a generous Giving Tuesday after a recent report showed charitable donations are down.

The Giving USA Foundation found that Americans last year donated the smallest percentage of their incomes to charities since 1995. Coupled with high inflation rates, organizations are feeling the effects.

“What we’re hearing a lot right now is that people are unsure: They’re unsure of their own financial stability, they’re unsure of the economy and that has certainly affected people’s predictability and their assuredness in giving. So we’re kind of a wait-and-see game right now,” Andy Allen, director of advancement for AYA Youth Collective, said.

While AYA, which works to help youths facing homelessness, continues to expand its services, it is waiting to see if this holiday season produces the donations that it — and many nonprofits — depend on.

“I think national average (is that) about 40% of a nonprofit’s donations come in during this time of year,” Allen said. “So it is vitally important to us from a fiscal perspective, for an understanding of our own stability.”

Still, hope is not lost. Family Promise of West Michigan told News 8 that it received three $10,000 matches for Giving Tuesday.

“So today if we reach our $10,000 goal, those organizations are going to give us those $10,000 matches, so we have the potential to raise $40,000 for our cause,” spokesperson Zoe Newmann said.

AYA Youth Collective also received an anonymous $15,000 match for Giving Tuesday.

If you plan to donate this Tuesday or throughout the holiday season, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office reissued a warning this week to make sure your money doesn’t fall into the hands of scammers.

“Every donation makes an impact, and I am proud to hold public office in a state with such a strong philanthropic foundation,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “But as Michigan’s Attorney General, I am committed to ensuring those donated dollars are going to the people and organizations they are intended for.”