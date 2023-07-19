GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan native and three-time Paralympian made a visit to our area today.

Melissa Stockwell can currently be seen on cereal boxes at Family Fare grocery stores. Wednesday, she visited patients and hospital staff at Mary Free Bed.

Stockton was serving as first lieutenant with the U.S. Army in Iraq when she lost her leg due to a roadside bomb. After her recovery, she went on to become a Paralympic athlete, competing in triathlons.

She says keeping things in perspective inspired her to keep going.

“If I ever had a bad moment or a bad day, I kind of just had to look to the person next to me. The guy in the hospital room next to me was missing both of his arms. So it’s kind of like, how could I feel sorry for myself when I’m surrounded by … it could have been even worse. So kind of accepting the loss pretty early on and just deciding to see what I can do with it,” said Stockwell.

In addition to her work as an athlete and spokesperson, Stockwell is also an author and motivational speaker.