GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Worshippers gathered at churches for Ash Wednesday services, with Catholics receiving a cross-shaped mark on their foreheads to mark the beginning of the Lenten season.

Rev. Bill Edens at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids explained Lent is a season of reflection.

“It’s the beginning of walking with Jesus for 40 days in the desert. It’s the beginning of a very special season in the church. It helps us individually and as a community to prepare for Easter,” he said.

He urged people to use the season to care for others and open their hearts to God and each other.

Worshippers at Ash Wednesday Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Worshippers receive ashes on Ash Wednesday Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Worshippers at Ash Wednesday Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Ash Wednesday Mass at Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Ashes are prepared during Ash Wednesday Mass at Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 22, 2023)

More than 100 people attended the 7 a.m. Mass at the cathedral. Eden called it a good turnout, especially considering poor weather expected later in the day.