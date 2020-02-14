West Michigan Golf Show kicks off at DeVos Place Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2020 West Michigan Golf Show is being held at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The highlights of this year’s show include the hole-in-one challenge where people have the chance to win $100 in cash.

Friday, the first 500 women will receive a gift bag as part of Ladies’ Day. There will also be special events and giveaways for women

The 32nd West Michigan Golf Show is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 online for adults and $12 at the door, children under 14 get in for free.

—–

Online:

2020 West Michigan Golf Show