GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan elementary school principal has written a book about adoption.

Liz Brown is the principal at Living Stones Academy and the author of a book entitled “The ABCs of Adoption.”

She was adopted from the Dominican Republic at 5.5 months old.

“As I grew up reading books and then becoming a teacher, I realized there were a lot of books about adoption, but they were for the adoptive parents. And on top of that, there’s just not a lot of books for students of color, or kids of color in general.”

That inspired her to write her own story.

“Because I have this first-person experience, because I am adopted, it wasn’t difficult to write the story. I could just tell my story,” Brown said.

She said reaction to the book has been “really positive.” At her book launch last week, Brown said people voiced their support.

“The party was just amazing. I mean, it was just nonstop ‘I’m so happy you did this, I’m so happy that you told your story.’ And for people who adopted little girls or boys, they were like, ‘My child loves it,’ or ‘I didn’t know this about you, Liz!’”

For more information or to buy “The ABCs of Adoption,” visit Brown’s website.