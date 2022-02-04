West Michigan companies on display at Auto Show

West Michigan companies like Pridgeon and Clay’s automotive parts are on display at the auto show. (Feb. 4, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When you think of the auto show, you think of places like Detroit and other worldwide auto manufacturing sites.

But West Michigan parts suppliers make a huge contribution to what puts us on the road.

Some of the parts supplied by area companies are obvious, from door handles to wheel rims. Others you’ll find under the skin, like the catalytic converter made for a Ford F-250 diesel pickup on display. It’s made right here in Grand Rapids.

“What it does is it cleans the nitric oxide out of the diesel emissions. And it eliminates the smog component,” said Kevin Clay, President and CEO of Pridgeon and Clay.

Clay runs the company his grandfather started in 1948, a company with sales of $350 million a year and growing.

“We are a huge provider of metal stamping to the mostly exhaust area of the car, but expanding out into other area of structure, braking, chassis, a whole bunch of other different things,” said Clay.

You may not see the part produced by the company at the auto show, but they’re here.

“This is like a trophy room. All of these parts have a great story and we’re happy to be part of it,” said Clay. “There’s at least $30 to $40 in Pridgeon and Clay local content, just on these vehicles just within a few feet of us.”

Pridgeon and Clay is just one example of West Michigan’s role in the auto industry. From trim parts on a Ram pickup, to shifters in a Jeep, to rear view mirrors in a crossover, chances are they were made here in West Michigan.

According to The Right Place economic development group, over 500 auto suppliers call West Michigan home — providing some 55 thousand jobs.

“I love cars and trucks as much as the next guy. But when I look at these vehicles, I think jobs, I think suppliers,” said IHS Markit Automotive analyst Mike Wall.

But as automakers switch gears from pump nozzles to power plus, suppliers are also having to adjust.

“So, they’re thinking about product line up,” said Wall. “They’re thinking about the areas that are more dominant towards electric vehicles: battery thermal, battery tray management, power electronics.”

Like most area parts suppliers, Pridgeon and Clay also needs people.