West MI small businesses team up for pop-up shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of small business owners teamed up on Saturday for a pop-up shop in Grand Rapids to support each other this holiday season.

They say they’re glad they have the support of the community and one another.

“After I lost my job during the pandemic, I decided that I was going to invest in myself,” Tamika McAfee, the owner of Tamia’s Boutique and Beauty on 28th Street in Grand Rapids, said. “It was just amazing to be able to see my dream, and the name of my boutique is the name after my daughter. I felt that opening up was her spirit living through this business.”

McAfee’s daughter, Tamia, passed away at only 7 hours old, 24 years ago. The boutique is named in her honor.

“Just getting people to believe in you, to support you, to just see your dream, see your vision,” McAfee said.

McAfee hosted a pop-up shop with 10 other vendors. Sharon Dawson and Shawna Box are two of them.

“I just think that when we come together as unity, it makes it so much better and helping us to network and so that people can recognize us because we are so small,” Dawson said.

“We all went through a tough patch with the pandemic, so it’s the perfect time to give,” Box said.

These women say it’s important to support local businesses this holiday season.

“Support small businesses because it starts where you are,” Nycky Seals, the manager of Tamia’s Boutique and Beauty, said. “In order to be big, you have to start small, so start with your local businesses, and eventually we will be where Nike and Adidas is as well.”

McAfee is glad she was able to provide this space for West Michigan entrepreneurs to come together.

“It’s amazing because I’ve waited for this, I’ve dreamed about this, I’ve seen this, I’ve wrote this down for it to actually be happening. This is amazing. It’s overwhelming; it’s very overwhelming,” McAfee said.

The businesses that participated in the pop-up shop include: