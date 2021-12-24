West MI 60 Strong calendar inspires seniors to prioritize health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of 12 local seniors is being featured in a calendar called West Michigan 60 Strong. The goal is to inspire others their age how to show strength in the face of adversity.

The 60 Strong program is part of a national movement to motivate seniors to prioritize their health.

Lloyd Kilgore, one of the ambassadors, was the first person in his family to graduate college. He’s now a gym teacher at Burton Middle School in Grand Rapids. He says his big thing is prioritizing physical health by biking, playing with his grandchildren, and being a referee for high school basketball and little league football.

Kilgore has suffered from a few orthopedic injuries, including having to have two knee replacements. His message to other seniors is to take care of yourself.

“If there’s something that’s not feeling right or do you feel like there’s something not going right in your body, get it checked out. Your doctor is probably your best friend as we age. Healthcare is so important, so make sure you stay at best of that,” said Kilgore.

“West Michigan 60 Strong is about saying ‘I can’ rather than ‘I can’t.’ It really is a program to inspire local seniors and people of all ages to prioritize their health and give back to the community,” said Dr. Pamela Zelasko, the Medical Director of Answer Health.

Each calendar is $15 and all proceeds will benefit Senior Neighbors. You can purchase one online. westmi60strong.com

60 Strong is sponsored by Answer Health and agilon health in conjunction with the launch of Answer Health Senior Care Advantage.