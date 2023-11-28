GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When disaster strikes, John Ball Zoo is ready to put on its best superhero cape and jump into action.

Last year, the Grand Rapids zoo joined the Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue and Recovery Network, or ZDR3, which connects zoos and other organizations that house exotic animals in 32 states and allows them to rely on one another if a problem happens.

“ZDR3 is actually a group of like-minded organizations throughout the country that are animal-focused, that are willing to commit aid and assistance to other facilities in the event of a disaster, whether it be natural disaster, financial, personnel disaster,” Tim Sampson, the lead of John Ball Zoo’s disaster team, explained. “So there’s many ways that we can respond.”

Sampson said that the staff at John Ball Zoo can be ready to jump into action as fast as four days after being contacted.

It’s not just additional animal handlers or food and water that the zoo would provide. Human resources and mental health personnel can also be dispatched to areas to ensure that day-to-day operations aren’t impacted.

“We’re there to kind of fill in so the staff can recover and the institution doesn’t suffer on top of that,” Sampson said. “We’re ready to go in and be hands-on and boots on the ground to pick and cover what needs to be done so the staff can, during those times.”

Even though John Ball Zoo has only recently joined ZDR3, it has already left an impression on the network. Within the last year, Sampson was at a conference with the founder of ZDR3 and during that time, a call requesting assistance came from California. In just six days, his crew was completely ready to fly out and help with resources, documentation and personnel. The zoo in California was eventually able to get the help it needed on a local level, but the way the ZDR3 crew was able to put everything together so efficiently has served as a blueprint for other coalition members.

“We’re such a specialized organization and a specialized group of people that not everybody can just step up and take care of a tiger for the day or provide elephant care for the week. So what we’re providing is a resource for our community,” Sampson said.

While the zoos that are officially part of the network can rest easy knowing they have the support of the other ZDR3 members, Sampson said that organizations that aren’t part of it can still receive aid if they need it.

“We just want everyone to know that we’re prepared to help out, no matter who you are, in the case of an emergency when it comes to organizations that deal with wild or exotic animals,” he said. “We’re a family no matter what and our aid is something that we’re really proud of that we’re able to supply.”