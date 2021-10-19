Weekend 5K to support West Michigan breast cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people are expected to hit the streets of Grand Rapids’ Southeast side for the Got Faith 5K Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday.

The walk started in 2010 but this will be only the eighth time organizers have hosted the event. Founder Lark Jones says he started the walk after watching someone in his life deal with the disease.

“I dealt with it firsthand. I went through it. I went through the process. I sat through it and I know how hard it was and I’m sure there’s other women going through this and we just want to help them,” Jones said.

The walk will begin at Martin Luther King Park. Jones says people will start at Fuller Avenue and Franklin Street, head down to Wealthy Street, round the corner at Eastern Avenue, then head to to Hall Street and back to the park.

The route of the 2021 Got Faith 5K Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. (Courtesy)

Organizers say walking through a predominantly Black neighborhood was intentional because the disease disproportionately impacts Black women.

This year’s walk is in partnership with Cherry Health, which will provide a bus for people to receive COVID-19 vaccines at MLK Park Saturday morning.

Registration for the walk is free and includes breakfast, lunch and T-shirts for up to 350 people.

“We’re asking for donations, but it’s a free event. If you can’t donate, no big deal,” said Jones.

Jones says the money will go toward copays, meals and transportation for people in the community who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Organizers encouraged people to register online ahead of time to secure a T-shirt. They say participants can also sign up on the day of the walk. Registration starts at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m.