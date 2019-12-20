Wedgwood accepting applications for Teen CHARGE group

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian Services is now accepting applications for its Teen CHARGE group.

Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE stands for teens choosing action and reaching their generation. The program empowers teens to promote positive messaging surround mental health, substance use, self-esteem and healthy relationships.

The group, which is made up of middle and high school students from across the greater Grand Rapids area, is now accepting applications.

Those who are interesting in being part of the student leadership program can apply by emailing teencharge@wedgwood.org and can find more information online.

