Wedgwood accepting applications for Teen CHARGE group

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian Services is now accepting applications for its Teen CHARGE group.

Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE stands for teens choosing action and reaching their generation. The program empowers teens to promote positive messaging surround mental health, substance use, self-esteem and healthy relationships.

The group, which is made up of middle and high school students from across the greater Grand Rapids area, is now accepting applications.

Those who are interesting in being part of the student leadership program can apply by emailing teencharge@wedgwood.org and can find more information online.

Above, watch News 8’s interview with Gina Boscarino who is a group specialist at Wedgwood Christian Services.

Online: Wedgwood Christian Services

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 