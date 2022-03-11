Weddings will cost couples more in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Engaged couples are facing extra stress this 2022 wedding season as venues and vendors across West Michigan are booked, in some cases, for the rest of the year.

The Best Day Details LLC coordinator Emily DeRitter said she continues to turn away business from future brides and grooms because her team of 10 is already stretched.

“I see about 10 inquiries a week that I‘m not able to handle with my business,” she said. “Just because we’re already so overfilled.”

She added that the standard wedding timeline for planning is no longer accurate. Brides and grooms should book out their vendors as soon as they can.

New research from The Wedding Report found nearly 2.5 million weddings are planned for this year, the most since 1984. DeRitter said her happy couples have resulted to non-traditional dates, like Friday and Sunday weddings. She added some of her clients haven’t even gotten engaged yet, but they booked their venues for 2023 already to ensure they got the location they wanted.

“I know a lot of venues have no more Friday dates, no more Saturday for this year,” she said.

The Knot, a popular wedding website, reported that the average cost of a gown has increased more than 10 percent since the start of the pandemic. The report said the average gown price in now almost $1,900 up from $1,600 in 2019.

DeRitter said she’s seen similar price increases for venues and vendors in West Michigan as well. She added that a popular downtown venue location in Grand Rapids that once went for $5,000 will now rent out between $9,000-10,000.